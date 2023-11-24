The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has called on the government to provide more funding for the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) in order to facilitate all applicants to the scheme.

The association’s vice-president, John Joe Fitzgerald, said that the limited number of places up for grabs in tranche two of the scheme will “lead to major disappointment for many farmers”.

Last month, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said that tranche two of ACRES would be open to only 4,000 applicants, after 46,000 farmers applied in tranche one earlier in the year (the scheme is currently budgeted for only 50,000 participants).

Fitzgerald said that the budgetary limit of 50,000 participants “is a concern we raised on numerous occasions while also calling for an increased budget to accommodate the estimated 70,000 farmers we believe will join if afforded the opportunity”.

“It is absolutely essential that the minister goes back to the cabinet and demands that the promises made in the Programme for Government to support all farmers that are willing to deliver for the environment are realised through a properly funded agri-environmental scheme,” he said.

Fitzgerald said that the INHFA had held meetings with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on the issue.

He said he was hopeful that payments under ACRES will commence in the coming weeks, but cautioned that, due to the complexity of the scheme, “we could be looking at Spring of next year before all farmers receive payment”.

The INHFA vice-president said the association would continue to push the minister and his staff to ensure the earliest possible payments.

He also reminded farmers of the training requirement attached to the scheme, saying: “While many farmers have already completed their ACRES training, I am encouraging any farmers that havn’t to contact their farm advisor and prioritise this, as we understand that no payment will be made to farmers in 2024 who haven’t completed this training.”

Fitzgerald also raised concerns for young farmers and new entrants looking to join tranche two, saying that their access to the scheme could be “problematic”.

“This is an issue we have highlighted and pushed on and while the requirement to have a BPS (Basic Payment Scheme) application submitted in 2021 has been moved forward to 2022, there is still a significant danger that many young farmers and new entrants may not qualify,” he said.

“This is another reason for seeking additional funding which can ensure the opening of a third tranche next year which could then accommodate these farmers.

“The concern around the BPS application dates is an issue specifically for farmers with new herd/flock numbers and is not an issue for farmers that have taken over a herd/flock where a BPS application was made by someone. These farmers are eligible to apply,” Fitzgerald added.