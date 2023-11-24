The weather this weekend is set to bring some rain or drizzle in places, in fairly cool temperatures, though it will be slightly milder on Sunday.

Today (Friday, November 24) will be a rather cool day, and a little cloudy this morning, especially in the southwest, with some patchy drizzle across Munster.

Elsewhere, it will be a generally dry, with some sunny spells developing by this afternoon. A cool northerly breeze will mean temperatures will struggle, with highs of 7° to 10°.

A cold but generally dry night is in store. Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall quickly with widespread frost expected.

The northerly breeze will fall light allowing for some mist and fog patches to form with lowest temperatures of -2° to +2°. It will stay a little milder in the southwest with lowest temperatures of 1° to 3°.

Tomorrow morning (Saturday, November 25) will start with cold but mostly dry weather. There will be some early sunny spells too but cloud will push in from the west during the afternoon.

Patchy drizzle will develop in the west later with highest temperatures of 5° to 8°. Light winds will become a more moderate southeasterly later.

Cloud will continue to push in from the west tomorrow night but it will stay mostly dry early in the night. It will feel somewhat cool too with temperatures falling down to 1° to 5° with patchy frost across Leinster. It will stay milder further west with light winds. Mist and fog patches will appear also.

Sunday (November 26) will start a cold but cloudy morning, with cloud continuing to build from the west. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle across western counties will gradually spread east but then break up in the afternoon.

It will be a touch milder on Sunday, with highs of 7° to 11° in light to moderate southeast winds.

Sunday Night will be rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Later in the night patchy rain and drizzle will move away to the south with clear spells developing from the north.

There will be some mist and fog patches as winds fall light overnight, with lowest temperatures of 3° to 6°.