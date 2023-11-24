The drying-off of cows gives farmers an opportunity to treat cows for any parasite issues that may be affecting them.

The drying-off of cows has begun on many farms, while for others it will start in the coming few days.

Perfecting the drying-off process is vital, as it ensures that cows will have a successful dry period and upcoming lactation.

Most early cases of mastitis or high cell counts seen in early lactation can be traced backed to the drying-off process.

Drying-off

Once cows are dried-off, they should be clearly marked with red spray, tape, and bands or all of the above.

Keep them separate from all of the cows that are continuing to produce milk for now.

Ensure that cubicles are clean and dusted with lime twice daily, and that cows are closely monitored for any signs of swelling within the udders.

Clipping excess hair from cows tails to prevent build-up of dirt is also advised, it is also worthwhile removing any dirt from around the hock and back legs.

Parasites

There are a wide range of potential parasites, both internal and external that could be impacting on cows.

Shortly after drying-off is a good time to treat cows, but before you administer any doses or pour on to livestock – it is important to determine whether or not it is required.

Some of the common parasites to control at drying-off are lice and stomach worms (ostertagia ostertagi).

Treatment for parasites should only be done, if it is determined that a treatment is required.

Prevention treatment of parasites is not advised as it aids in anti-parasitic resistance.