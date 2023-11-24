The Stranorlar Traditional Native Breed Cattle show and sale hosted its first-ever multi-native breed event on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Stranorlar Mart, Co. Donegal.

There was a “great selection of top-quality highlands on offer from some well-established Irish folds”, and “the trade was strong with the highland cattle stealing the spotlight”, according to a report from the organisers.

The top-price on the day was €3,550 and went to Mark Mclaughlin’s Highland cow and her heifer calf.

Michelle Shaughnessy was tasked with judging the Highland cattle on the day and it was Liam Reilly’s Lot 2 George Rua of Springtown Farm that took the champion spot, selling in the ring for €1,800 as a future stock bull.

The haltered heifers were popular with customers also. Lot 10 from Aoife Boyle sold for €1,650 and lots 11 and 12 from Joe McNulty secured €1,500 each.

Advertisement

In the Belted Galloway section, the top-price went to David Walker’s lot 15 Rockgollan Roseanne, selling for €960.

The Galloway cattle seen a top price of €2,140 going to the champion, lot 20, a breeding cow with a heifer calf at foot and in calf again on offer from John Doherty

The organisers said: “It was great to see a recovery in Dexter prices after results from recent sales with plenty of buyers around the ring”.

In the Dexter sale, top-price went to a Dexter cow with heifer calf-at-foot selling to Noel Moore at €1,350.

Organic cattle were also in high demand as a lot of farmers in the region have made the transition to organic farming. Prices ranged from €720 – €1,300 in the organic cattle sale.

Advertisement

Organisers Des Mc Fadden and Angela Flack, said: “It was a great day with a huge crowd of spectators and a great buzz around the ring.

“The breeders were appreciative of having a good sale to sell their stock and have asked if there’s a sale next year. Organisers are are already planning ahead for next years’ sale.”

The Stranorlar Traditional Native Breed Cattle show and sale is planning to to run the event next year, and the organisers are confident “it will grow and get better”.

The organisers noted the benefit of the pre-sale show saying “the top-placed animals secured the higher prices”.

The organisers thanked mart manager, Brian Crawford and his staff for “their excellent hospitality and a great venue” and also thanked the sponsors, vendors, buyers and underbidders.