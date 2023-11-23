By Gordon Deegan

A south Galway farmer alleged to have thrown a bag containing cow dung in the direction of Minister for State, Anne Rabbitte at a public meeting has been charged with assaulting the Fianna Fáil deputy.

At Gort District Court, Joseph Baldwin (38) of Ballyaneen, Gort faces prosecution where he is charged with assaulting Anne Rabbitte on January 4, 2023 at a public meeting at O’Sullivan’s Royal Hotel, Gort.

The assault charge against Baldwin is contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Charge of assaulting TD

Galway East TD and Minister of State at the Department of Health and at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Deputy Anne Rabbitte was attending the meeting to hear local concerns over a planned biogas plant for Gort.

Galway East colleague, Deputy Ciarán Cannon (FG) was also in attendance at the same meeting, which was called to discuss taking a judicial review against the planning decision permitting the biogas plant.

€20,000 was pledged to the fight by those present.

Joseph Baldwin is also facing a second charge where he is accused of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace of being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasioned.

The charge is contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act. The summons for the alleged assault and the public order breach is being brought by Sgt. Diarmuid Cloonan of Gort Garda Station.

Court

When the case was called at Gort District Court today (Thursday, November 23), solicitor for the accused, John Nash said he was asking for the case to be put back for mention to a date in the new year.

The solicitor said he had spoken with an inspector handling the case “last night” and agreed to put the case back until February “for mention only” as there was an outstanding disclosure issue.

Judge Alec Gabbett asked: “This is a summary matter is it?”. Insp. Eleanor O’Halloran replied:“Yes judge.”

A summary offence is an offence which can only be dealt with by a judge sitting without a jury in the district court.

Insp. O’Halloran confirmed to Judge Gabbett there was CCTV of the alleged incident outstanding. The inspector further assured Judge Gabbett the footage would be available to the defence and formatted correctly by the next court date.

Judge Gabbett adjourned the case to February 22, 2024 next for the CCTV to be provided to John Nash.

Those who are convicted of Section 2 assault charges in the district court face penalties of a prison term up to six months or a fine not exceeding €1,905.