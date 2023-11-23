The government is currently discussing the future of Ireland’s nitrates derogation with the European Commissioner for the Environment in Dublin.

Virginijus Sinkevicius is visiting Ireland today (Thursday, November 23) following an invitation from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The derogation allows farmers to farm at organic nitrogen (N) stocking rates up to 250kgN/ha.

Due to water quality concerns, the EU Commission has said that the derogation will be reduced to 220kgN/ha in most of the country from January. The organic N stocking rate limit without a derogation is 170kgN/ha.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue previously confirmed that a total of 2,150 farmers would be impacted by the reduction.

Concerns have been raised that over 40,000 cows, many of which are in calf, could potentially be slaughtered if the European Commission does not show leniency on the nitrates derogation.

However, Irish MEP Seán Kelly has said that Irish farmers who avail of the nitrates derogation and who farm at organic nitrogen (N) stocking rates over 220kgN/ha will not be required to be at that figure immediately from January 1.

Nitrates derogation

The government has said that it is critically important that farmers have clarity on the nitrates derogation, and that will be the focus of Commissioner Sinkevicius’ visit.

After meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier today, the commissioner then spoke with Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien.

This afternoon, members of the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group are discussing the nitrates derogation with Commissioner Sinkevicius at Agriculture House in Dublin.

This group includes farm organisations, industry representatives, Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The objective of the group is to seek stakeholder buy-in, to raise awareness of existing measures and bring forward additional measures to protect waters and drive water quality improvement.

Agriland understands that a presentation being made to the commissioner will put Ireland’s agriculture sector in context, along with the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) and the nitrates derogation.

The presentation includes the following key messages:

Family farm model;

Grass based livestock system;

Stable/reducing nutrient load;

Water quality trends;

Significant step up in action- both within regulation and outside;

Significant engagement by all stakeholders.

The government is stressing that it is important for Ireland to retain our pasture-based systems, family farms and achieve highest environmental standards.

The commissioner will hear that over half of Irish surface waters had good or better ecological status, while he is also being briefed on nutrient loads in the marine environment.

The government is also explaining to the commissioner the new requirements which farmers had to comply with under the NAP this year, including an extension to the closed period for chemical fertiliser.