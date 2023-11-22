Irish farmers who avail of the nitrates derogation and who farm at organic nitrogen (N) stocking rates over 220kgN/ha will not be required to be at that figure immediately from January 1, according to Irish MEP Seán Kelly.

From January 1, the upper organic N stocking rate possible under the derogation will drop from 250kgN/ha to 220kgN/ha under the conditions of Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

While this change legally occurs from that date, farmers above 220kgN/ha will not begin to be penalised for being above that figure from that date.

Kelly was speaking after a meeting he had with European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius, who is due in Ireland tomorrow to meet with government ministers on this topic, including with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Kelly expressed optimism following his meeting with the commissioner.

Advertisement

“I was pleased to meet with my friend and colleague Virginijus Sinkevicius prior to his visit to Ireland. We discussed flexibility for the timeline of the nitrates directive in Ireland, the important point being that time will be given to reach the targets so that no cows will need to be culled,” Kelly said.

He added: “The calculations will be done on a yearly average, meaning that farmers will not be mandated to immediately reach 220kgN/ha on January 1.

“There is room for improvement, especially when you consider new technologies, but we have to take a practical approach.”

The Fine Gael Ireland South MEP urged the government here to take “proactive measures” to align with environmental goals, calling for more anaerobic digesters in Ireland.

“What is clear is that Ireland needs to get moving on building a network of anaerobic digesters. I have called for a government strategy to address barriers for anaerobic digester deployment on numerous occasions over the last few years, but it is positive that around 20 large-scale anaerobic digesters will now be built by 2025, and up to 200 by 2030,” he said.

Advertisement

“Every digester will help, the more the better,” Kelly added.

As well as meeting with the Taoiseach, Commissioner Sinkevicius will meet with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, whose department administers the derogation.

According to Kelly, the focus of that meeting will be on Ireland’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the measures taken to meet and exceed directive targets.

Kelly said he remains optimistic about the “collaborative effort” between Ireland and the EU.

“We are committed to finding solutions that benefit both our farmers and the environment, ensuring a sustainable future for all,” he said.