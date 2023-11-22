Campaigners have claimed that plans by An Board Pleanála to grant permission to build an industrial scale biogas facility in the town of Gort, Co. Galway is “no longer a threat”.

The case was brought to the High Court against An Board Pleanála’s decision by the Gort Biogas Concern Group CLG and the Burren Lowlands CLG, which claimed the decision was flawed and would cause potential water restrictions.

The groups have been campaigning for five years, and claimed that the proposed plant would be located in a geologically sensitive and ecological area.

The proposed anaerobic digestion plant was designed by An Board Pleanála to accept 90,000 tonnes per year of materials including silage, cattle slurry, organic waste from the agri-food industry.

According to Gort Biogas Concern Group, the campaign has reached its goal and “finally paid off”, due to An Bord Pleanála conceding in court yesterday (Wednesday, November 22).

The case was adjourned, returnable before the High Court on December 12.

Gort campaigners

Gort Biogas Concern group, composed of volunteer effort, raised the funds from donations from the community to mount the legal challenge.

The group stated it will remain “vigilant” to this and other such developments that “threaten” local environment.

Group member, Ciaran O’Donnell said that the long term viability of the town was at stake by these plans, being unable to realise the full potential of local heritage and to capitalise on its position in the Burren Lowlands.

O’Donnell said: “This is a win for common sense, industrial developments of this scale belong in industrial settings. Galway County Council got it right, and refused planning, it took An Bord Pleanála a bit longer to reach the same thinking, and we had to fight it all the way”.

