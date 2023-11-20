This week’s factory quotes see cattle price move up another notch at most factories as demand for beef is on the rise in the lead up to the Christmas period.

Procurement staff and factory agents are extremely keen to secure supplies of in-spec heifers and steers (bullocks) to supply the Christmas market.

With just five weeks remaining until Christmas Day, procurement staff are saying the aim is to have the majority of Christmas beef supplies secured before the end of this month (Thursday, November 30).

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Quotes for prime cattle have increased by up to 10c/kg in cases this week with others increasing their quote by 5c/kg citing a preference for in-spec steers and heifers under 30 months of age.

Some outlets have held their quote for this week but may be willing to negotiate where numbers of well-finished cattle are on offer.

Heifers are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.70-4.75/kg on the grid, with an additional 10c/kg weight bonus available from at least one processor, leaving a base of €4.85/kg on offer for heifers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

This would leave an in-spec R-3- grade heifer with a carcass weight of 320kg coming into €5.05/kg or €1,616/head on the higher-end quotes this week.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.65-4.70/kg on the grid with the same 10c/kg weight bonus available from one Co. Donegal-based processor leaving €4.80/kg base price available for the same weight-spec of steers.

Cow price

Cows grading U are being quoted at between €4.30-4.50/kg, while cows grading R are being quoted at €4.20-4.30/kg.

Cows grading O are being quoted at €3.90-4.00 and P-grade cows are being quoted at €3.80-3.90/kg.

The above cow quotes are for well-fleshed, heavy cows with carcass weights over 270kg. As always, more money is available in certain cases.

As has been the case for the past number of weeks, the cow kill last week was composed primarily of P-grade cows with a large volume of these being below a 2+ in flesh.

Farmers can click here to view cow price paid by grade, according to the latest figures.

Stronger cow-buying outlets remain keen for all types of cows this week.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.85-4.90/kg for U-grades, with €4.75-4.80/kg being quoted for R-grades.

Bulls grading O are being quoted at €4.55-4.60/kg, with €4.45-4.50/kg being quoted for P-grade bulls.

Prices of €5.00, €4.90, €4.70 and €4.60/kg is being quoted for U, R, O and P grading bulls respectively with a carcass weight of between 300-400kg this week.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.70-4.80/kg on the grid.