Italy has become the first nation to ban lab-grown meat, in what the Italian Minister for Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida described as a bid to prevent social and economic risks.

The law was passed by Italy’s lower house of parliament, having already been approved by the Senate.

Minister Lollobrigida said that the ban puts Italy at peace with multinationals who “hope to make monstrous profits” through “risking jobs and health of citizens”.

He added that the nation has “diverse, rich and high quality” food to offer, which needs to be protected and valued.

Factories breaching the new rules will face fines of up to €150,000 and risk being shut down, while owners may lose their right to obtain public funding for up to three years.

Advertisement

Lab-grown meat

The decision comes as much of the rest of the world seems to be adapting to the expansion.

Countries such as the US, Singapore and China have already approved lab-grown proteins for the consumer market.

Plant and cell-based organisation, the Good Food Institute said that through this move Italy is “cutting itself off from innovation” and “blocking sustainable development”.

Public affairs consultant at the Good Food Institute Europe, Francesca Gallelli said:

“This bill not only deprives consumers of choice but also isolates Italy from the investment and job creation offered by this burgeoning industry.”

“We welcome the intention of the government to submit the law to the EU scrutiny and we hope member states can voice their concerns regarding its potential violation of the single market,” Gallelli added.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO), representing over 1.2 billion farmers worldwide raised concerns regarding the potential impact of lab-grown food on global food security.

It also raised concerns for food safety and human health, cultural heritage, and the livelihoods of farming communities.

It claimed that they are supported by marketing campaigns that enhance the myth of greater sustainability compared to agriculture.

The WFO said that farmers “firmly reject this narrative that lacks scientific evidence”.