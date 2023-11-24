IFOAM Organics Europe (International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements) has stated that it regrets the European Parliament’s “lack of ability” to agree on a reduction regulation regarding pesticides.

The widespread use of synthetic pesticides represents a significant burden on the health of European citizens, and farmers in particular according to the organisation.

In a statement, IFOAM said: “Politicians who claim that they defend farmers by refusing to reduce synthetic pesticides fool themselves and the public.”

IFOAM has claimed that the disappearance of birds and insects in the European countryside is mainly caused by synthetic pesticides which are also greatly responsible for polluting waters with toxic substances.

Food has been proven to be of sufficient quality without relying on synthetic pesticides by the production of organic farming, the group said.

Preventive and indirect agronomic measures, such as crop rotations, to manage pests and diseases make up the organic approach to plant health care.

Biocontrol solutions such as natural substances can be complemented when needed, for some crops.

Deputy director of IFOAM Organics Europe, Eric Gall said:

“The European Parliament’s watering down and rejection of the pesticides reduction regulation is shameful.

“Policymakers’ lack of political will to take action to reduce pesticides makes it even more obvious that developing organic farming is the best way to protect people’s health and nature from toxic pesticides,” Gall added.

About IFOAM

IFOAM focuses on challenges from climate change, increasing hunger and biodiversity loss to farmers and food workers not earning a decent income.

Through its work, it aims to build capacity to facilitate the transition of farmers to organic agriculture, raise awareness of the need for sustainable production and consumption, and advocate for a policy environment conducive to agro-ecological farming practices and sustainable development.

It has members in over 100 countries and territories as well as regional bodies and sector platforms.