Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has provided clarity in relation to the qualifying criteria for the crude protein allowance under dairy banding.

Dairy farmers who declare their 2024 dairy cow nutrient excretion rate band through the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) can avail of the option to declare their intention to manage the crude protein in concentrates fed to their cows in 2024.

Farmers wishing to avail of this option must use the ICBF portal to confirm their 2024 nutrient excretion rate band.

The portal shows the reduction in the excretion rate that can be achieved by reducing crude protein in concentrates fed to each specific herd.

All farmers that opt into this measure must retain their original feed receipts and invoices on their holding for up to five years and make them available for inspection if requested, according to the minister.

Crude protein

The average crude protein will be based on the weighted average crude protein across all concentrates, including “straights” purchased in the calendar year for feeding to dairy cows.

Current nitrogen excretion rate bands (presented below as “default”) are based on a dairy herd consuming an annual average protein content of greater than 16% in concreate feedstuff, the DAFM said.

However, Teagasc research shows the dairy cow’s nutrient excretion rate can be reduced through a reduction in the level of crude protein in concentrate feed, according to the DAFM. What are the respective nitrates bands for dairy cows where a lower-than-average crude protein is fed in 2024? Source: DAFM dated March 12, 2024

Minister McConalogue said his officials recently wrote to all farmers signposting this option for dairy farmers as one of the proposed changes under the interim review of the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP).

The interim review is currently undergoing the Appropriate Assessment and the Strategic Environmental Assessment processes, which must conclude before any new measures arising from the review can be formally adopted, he said.

However, the minister said the “intention” is to recognise those dairy farmers who opt to feed lower crude protein concentrates by using the respective lower excretion rate to calculate their holding’s stocking rate for 2024 at year-end.

Measures proposed under the interim review will have to be subject to a public consultation before they can officially take effect.

Measures that will be subject to public comment will include a change to how excretion rates for cows and calves are calculated.

DAFM

Meanwhile, the DAFM extended the deadlines to submit nitrates derogation applications and dairy banding. The 2024 nitrates derogation application deadline is now extended by seven days to Friday, April 26, 2024.

Minister McConalogue also confirmed that the closing date for dairy farmers to confirm their dairy excretion rate band for this year has been moved back to Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The DAFM also recently issued clarification regarding the concentrate 15% crude protein limit which came into effect on Monday, April 15, and will remain applicable until September 30.

While the requirement applies to concentrates fed to dairy cows and other cattle aged over two years, at grass from April 15 to September 30, the DAFM clarified where the requirement would not apply.