The overall winner of this year’s Tractor of the Year (TOTY) award is the Xerion 12.650 from Claas; a machine that was launched earlier this year, and easily tops the company’s other traction products with a rating of 653hp.

In addition to the Mercedes Benz engine, the Xerion comes with a CMATIC continuously variable transmission, providing a maximum speed of 40km/h, low-engine speed working hydraulics with flow rates of up to 537L/min.

Terra Trac transformation

Claas has also taken great care in redesigning its Terra Trac triangular crawler tracks, which, the company has demonstrated, can run continuously at road speeds without needing a regular pause to cool down. The Claas Terra Trac has been developed to be able to cope with long hours of high speed running on the road

The company will also point out that its four-point suspension cab, has the largest amount of space of any premium tractor, and it offers a load capacity while retaining precise steering due to its rigid frame with two steering axles.

Described by Claas as an “absolute specialist for heavy duty pulling work in all speed ranges”, the Xerion 12.650 is a European tractor taking the big horsepower fight to its US rivals, and giving them much to think about.

The rise of the robot

As already reported, Claas has taken the technology from the Agxeed field concept robot and applied it to the Xerion to produce an autonomous ready tractor. The Agxeed project is supported by both Claas and Amazone who each retain a holding in the company. The software and operating systems are open source to encourage more manufacturers to help establish a standard

However, Trevor Tyrell, senior vice-president (Western Europe & Oceania) and CEO Claas UK, who kindly took Agriland around the stand at Agritechnica, pointed out that it is unlikely that we will see this in European fields within the near future.

Autonomy is a question of steps, he noted, and this is just one of a drawn-out process as the concept is taken from the drawing board to the field in stages.

He also believes that the legislative hurdles will be overcome, and autonomy is well on its way to becoming a reality.

Harvesting technology

Despite the impressive progress Claas has made since the purchase of the Renault tractor manufacturing business, harvesting still lies at the core of the company’s operations and it presented all that was big and best in its combine range.

The combine Cyaways were a strong attracion at the Claas stand and gave a good insight into the latest combine mechanical technology

Talking about what goes on inside a modern combine harvester hardly conveys the complexities and finesse of its operation, so Claas took the step of displaying the inner workings of its twin rotor machines with two cutaway displays, which made the explanation so much more visual.

It also presented a cutaway of its top end Jaguar self-propelled machines which are celebrating 50 years of production in 2023.

The latest 990 model complete with an Orbis 900 header, giving a cutting width of up to 9m, was also on display. The Claas stand at Agritechnica was one of the largest at the show and included the equally impressive Jaguar 990m, representing the culmination of 50 years of forage harvester development

Overall, the Claas stand was probably the biggest at the show, and it had put a great deal of effort into creating an inviting and roomy area in which to display its products.

Trevor Tyrrell took great pride showing off the stand; it was a bold statement which confirmed that the still-family-owned company is determined to set the pace in its chosen areas of operation.