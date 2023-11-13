Agritechnica is back, Europe’s largest agricultural trade fair is once again taking place in Hanover, Germany, and the trade, as well as Agriland, is attending to catch up with the latest in agricultural machinery.

There have been few surprises kept back by manufacturers this year; during the summer, most gave notice of what they were going to show although some secrets were kept for the day.

Claas was one company that had a surprise up its sleeve in the form of an autonomous ready Xerion that had been kitted out with the digital technology developed for the Agxeed field robot.

The company was keen to stress that it was unlikely to be seen as a standalone unit in European fields anytime soon; it was simply a step along the road to full autonomy, something with which legislation has yet to catch up.

Agritechnica exhibitors

Over at the AGCO stand Fendt had its new 700 series on display with 200hp available from a four-cylinder engine for the first time in a tractor.

Advertisement

The company itself is being pushed as AGCO’s major brand, taking up half the floor area while Valtra and Massey Ferguson shared the rest.

High horse power tractors in a compact frame are not always capable of handling bulky implements so mower manufacturers are all producing lightweight butterfly sets that can use the power but do not have the mass of the usual offerings.

There was a strong Irish contingent exhibiting with Cross, McHale, AWilson, Malone and Blaney being just five that are present. AWilson at Agritechnica 2023

A Wilson had its latest bale transporter that could handle bales that were either on their side or end, the preferred way of storing them on the continent.

McHale was showing its latest variable chamber combination baler which now has film wrap.

Advertisement

Engineering the feature into a belt machine had been something of a challenge but the company is confident that it has got it right.

Pottinger is showing off its new alpine range of forage wagons with dramatic recreation of an alpine slope. Pottinger at Agritechnica 2023

These are not the largest on the market, being designed for steep slopes on small farms, but there is, reportedly one already working in Donegal.

A notable feature of the show was the number of companies presenting machines suitable for organic, reduced input farms.

This appears to be a growth sector and we will be hearing a lot more about it over the coming years.