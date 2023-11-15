The opportunity to market Irish beef under the protected geographical indication (PGI) status for grass-fed beef has been described as a “huge benefit” for Ireland.

The PGI status will back up and support Ireland’s grass-fed beef system, the Livestock Committee chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Brendan Golden has said.

The European Commission confirmed to Agriland today (Wednesday, November 15), that the adoption of the PGI status for Ireland will be published in the coming weeks.

The “big hope”, Golden said, is that the markets will react positively to the PGI and that the industry and factories will be able to squeeze more out of the market for it.

PGIs, which emphasise the relationship between the specific geographic region and the name of the product, are “very well regarded” in many parts of Europe, he said.

Market

Speaking to Agriland, Golden said he hopes that consumers will respond positively to the PGI and that the market will yield “stronger returns” for Irish beef.

Adding that the PGI should strengthen Ireland’s position in the European market, he said: “We’re dependent on the UK and EU market and the PGI status bolsters our position in those markets”.

The importance of harnessing marketing opportunities and communicating benefits to consumers was also highlighted by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Consumers must be made aware of what the PGI status means and to get them to purchase our product, Beef Committee chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), Edmund Graham said.

Graham welcomed the announcement by the European Commission that Ireland is to get the PGI for Irish Grass Fed Beef, but said: “At the end of the day, it has to be meaningful for the farmer, too.

“The farmer has to get something a bit extra out of it and we need over and above the current prices for our superior product.

“We [ICSA] have called for [the PGI] for a long time. It should be good but we will have to see how the market can be developed for it,” Graham said.