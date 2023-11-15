Dairygold has today (Wednesday, November 15), become the latest processor to announce its milk price for October supplies.

The processor maintained the quoted milk price for October at 33.5c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT.

The milk price equates to an average October farm gate milk price of 44.2c/L, based on average milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers last month.

The quoted milk price for October based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 36.6c/L, the processor said.

“Global milk markets have shown continued signs of stabilisation in recent weeks based on a rebalancing of supply and demand.

“The Dairygold board will continue to closely monitor markets and review milk price on a month-by-month basis,” a company spokesperson said.

October milk price

Earlier today, Kerry Group confirmed that its milk price for supplies in October will remain unchanged from the previous month.

The processor announced a base milk price of 32c/L, including a further 3c/L milk contract payment, inclusive of VAT for qualifying October supplies.

This represents a combined price of 35c/L, which has remained unchanged since August, Kerry Group said.

Lakeland Dairies earlier this week confirmed that it has decided to hold its milk price, offering a base price of 34c/L at constituents of 3.4% butterfat and 3.3% protein.