A monitoring group is set to be established for the protected geographical indication (PGI) status for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said.

The European Commission has today (Wednesday, November 15), confirmed that it has finalised the opposition procedure on the application for an all-island PGI for grass-fed Irish beef.

The DAFM will engage with Bord Bia to establish a monitoring group in anticipation of the conclusion of the process, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said.

The three-month opposition procedure closed on November 4. No opposition was received and the application moves to the final stage of adoption and registration.

Advertisement

Minister McConalogue said the way is now cleared for the final stage of adoption and publication by the commission which should conclude by mid-December.

‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ PGI

Once the PGI is formally adopted and registered, the minister said it will be important that the marketing opportunities are harnessed and the benefits can be communicated to consumers.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister McConalogue said: “This is tremendous news and is a huge endorsement of the qualities and sustainability of our grass-fed beef.

“A PGI status for Irish Grass Fed Beef will help to bring enhanced recognition of the sustained efforts and know-how of our farmers and processors to produce a quality grass-fed beef product.”

Under EU quality schemes, the names of products for which an intrinsic link exists between product qualities or characteristics and geographical origin are protected.

Advertisement

Marketing plans are already being developed for the PGI, Bord Bia chief executive Jim O’ Toole said. Bord Bia will leverage this opportunity for the benefit of Irish beef farmers and the wider beef sector, he added.

Minister McConalogue acknowledged the work of the DAFM, Bord Bia as joint applicant on behalf of producers, and stakeholders who participated in the PGI application process.

The efforts of colleagues in the UK and Northern Ireland and the joint applicant the Livestock and Meat Commission have also been acknowledged by the minister.