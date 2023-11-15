Many farmers cannot move forward on Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) projects because they “cannot get the approvals required”, a senator has claimed.

Fine Gael Senator, Tim Lombard, has told the Seanad that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), needs to have a “more efficient way of dealing with TAMS applications”.

“There are farmers who applied under the scheme last May,” he said.

“They have gone through a process. They are now in a scenario where they will be drying off their cows next week and they cannot move ahead with the proposed construction of a milking parlour, storage and what is required.

“Because of that, whether they are in west Limerick or west Cork, the farming community is stalled because the department cannot process applications,” Senator Lombard added.

TAMS 3

He said this was particularly significant for many farmers “who need to modernise their systems and make sure they are compliant with the new regulations”.

The Fine Gael senator said he personally knew of farmers “who have builders lined up and cows being dried off at the weekend, but they cannot move forward”.

“We need to know when the application is going to be approved. If it is approved next January, it is no good because the cows are calving. This is a time-sensitive issue.

“They either get the application approved in the next seven days or they have 12 months to do it

“What we need now is for the department to work – and to work on Saturday and Sunday if necessary – to make sure that these time-sensitive applications are worked through and delivered in the next week”.

Senator Lombard said there had been “much talk” about helping the farming community meet climate change targets but he said this was not working if the farming community cannot get DAFM approval for TAMS 3 projects.

“There is no point coming back to anyone in the industry who was going to put in a milking parlour and tell them to start next January when the cows are calving,” he added.

According to the Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, who spoke on behalf of the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, on the matter in the Seanad yesterday (Tuesday, November 14) the success of TAMS 3 has “led to increased processing times”.

Minister Niall Collins told the Seanad: “The first tranche of TAMS 3 closed on June 30, 2023, with 8,241 applications. The scheme has proved very popular, with an unprecedented level of applications received at almost four times the average number received per tranche under TAMS 2.

“To assist farmers who require the construction of slurry and manure storage facilities or urgent animal welfare-related investments for the winter of 2023-24, a priority access facility was provided by the minister, all of which has now been assessed.

“Approval has issued in the majority of non-query priority cases”.

He said that more than 50% of all investments under Tranche 1 are for mobile equipment and that it was decided that 100% of eligible applications would receive approval.

“Applicants may purchase the mobile equipment at their own risk, subject to verification of eligibility in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant schemes.

“Applications received across all the measures in Tranche I are currently being processed and all eligible applications will be accepted,” the minister added.