Kerry Group has today (Wednesday, November 15) confirmed that its milk price for supplies in October will remain unchanged from the previous month.

The processor announced announced a base milk price of 32c/L including a further 3c/L milk contract payment, inclusive of VAT for qualifying October supplies.

This represents a combined price of 35c/L, which has remained unchanged since August.

Kerry Group

The October milk price at EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 38.44c/L.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for October, the processor said that the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 44.94c/L

In a statement a spokesperson for Kerry Group said: “Sentiment across dairy markets is slightly more bullish at present with dairy commodity prices starting to reflect some positivity.

“Dairy futures for 2024 while displaying significant volatility are still trading at a premium to the physical market”.

Milk price

On Monday (November 13), Lakeland Dairies confirmed that it would also be holding its milk price for supplies from farmers in the month of October.

The board of the processor decided to offer a base price of 34c/L at constituents of 3.4% butterfat and 3.3% protein for October milk to suppliers in the Republic of Ireland.

This base price is unchanged from the price paid for September.

For suppliers in Northern Ireland, a base price of 27.25p/L will be paid for milk supplied in October. Again, this is unchanged from the price paid for September milk.

A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said that sentiment in the global dairy markets has shown signs of positivity over the past number of weeks.