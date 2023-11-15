The government has today (Wednesday, November 15) announced €3.8 million in new research funding for four collaborative projects on climate and agriculture.

The research will focus on key areas such as inventory refinement from pasture-based farming systems and peatland soil modelling to enhance carbon sequestration.

There will also be projects on soil sensor development for near real-time organic carbon monitoring for climate action by farmers, and reducing nitrous oxide emissions in mixed pastures.

The projects are the result of the 2023 Ireland – New Zealand joint research call; the initiative is being supported by New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries.

The Irish institutions involved in the research projects include: Teagasc; University College Cork (UCC), University College Dublin (UCD), Trinity College Dublin (TCD), Dublin City University (DCI) and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Climate conference

The research funding was announced as part of the Agriculture and Climate Change: Science in Action conference taking place in the Aviva Stadium today.

The event is being hosted by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State with responsibility for research Martin Heydon and Minister of State for land use Pippa Hackett.

Over 500 delegates from across the agri-food sector are attending the event to hear the latest science and policy developments relating to agriculture and climate change.

The conference, which is taking place during Science Week, will see national and international researchers discuss developments in breeding and feed additives to reduce methane and soil and pasture management to reduce nitrous oxide and increase carbon sequestration.

The event will also explore the potential role of a diversified agriculture and land use sector in reducing and offsetting emissions.

In his pre-recorded remarks to open the conference, the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, will say: “At 25%, the scale of the challenge for Irish farming and agriculture is significant and I don’t underestimate what it’s asking of the sector.

“However, I know that farmers and those working in the sector can and will rise to this challenge.

“It is in the interests of the Irish agriculture and food industry to be at the centre of a decade of change, shaping it and driving it to achieve a more sustainable food production sector”.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Minister Charlie McConalogue said that a more sustainable agri-food system will require the right policy environment, investment in science and innovation, diversification and “coming together in a collective spirit” in the fight against climate change.

“Today’s conference, held during Science Week 2023, is an opportunity to hear new ideas and new science, to engage in discussion, and to identify what more we can do to support our farmers who are on the frontline of climate change impacts themselves,” he said.

Research funding

Minister of State Martin Heydon welcomed the new research funding being announced at the conference.

“There is more science and innovation in our food system than ever before and we must continue to invest in future innovations to ensure the sector is fully equipped to meet its targets.

“The funding of €3.8 million by my department is testament to our commitment to the more rapid development of new climate technologies by working together collaboratively,” he said.

In the coming weeks, Ministers McConalogue and Heydon will announce a further €20 million in new research funding arising from a research call run by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) earlier this year.

“44% of this, or €8.8 million, will go towards climate research,” Heydon said.

Minister of State with special responsibility for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett will participate in a panel discussion on diversification in agriculture and land use.

“Whether through the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) or the new Forestry Programme, there are really attractive financial options for farmers to deliver on climate in a way that can complement their existing systems and boost their income,” she said.