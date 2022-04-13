The announcement by Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, that a ban will be introduced on the sale of turf from September 2022, has fuelled much reaction from farm and rural-based organisations.

Earlier this week, Minister Ryan stated that under solid fuel regulations, the cutting of turf by those with turbary rights for use in their own home would continue.

However, they will not be permitted to place it on the market for sale or distribution to others.

Turbary

Turbary refers to the right to cut turf, or peat, for fuel on a particular area of bog.

Today (Wednesday, April 13) the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) said there is “no justification for making criminals of ordinary people by prohibiting the sale or distribution of turf”.

ICSA rural development chair, Tim Farrell, said the new regulations beggar belief.

“While those with cutting rights will be permitted use turf for their own domestic consumption, from September of this year it will be illegal to gift or sell any amount of turf to neighbours and friends. It beggars belief,” he said.

“Vilifying any individual for helping family members, neighbours and friends keep their homes warm is a step too far especially amid spiralling energy costs,” he said.

“Those living in rural Ireland are already being hammered with over-the-top rules and regulations about burning green waste, and now this. It all adds up to the government being totally out of touch with the practical realities of managing hedges and trees on farms, as well as the use of basic amounts of turf for domestic purposes.”

Farrell criticised the government for “continuing to drag its heels on the genuine solutions like incentivising every farmer to cover shed roofs with solar panels, or developing the renewable biogas and biofuel sectors”.

Unrealistic for rural households

According to Irish Rural Link (IRL), the national network representing the interest of rural communities, Minster Ryan’s announcement is “an unrealistic measure to impose on rural households”.

A spokesperson for the organisation said that it is “heightening fear among rural households, especially older people and those on low income who continue to rely on turf to heat their homes, and for some the only form of heat source”.

While those who have turbary rights can continue to use their own turf, there are many households who purchase this from local turf cutters or can only afford to buy turf by the bag each week, the spoksesperson said.

The continued rising cost of home-heating oil and other solid fuels, this will put added financial pressure on low-income households, they added.

IRL fears that the reduction in VAT and the public service obligation (PSO) on energy bills will not go far enough for a lot of rural families who were already struggling financially and will push more families and households into fuel poverty.

“We welcome the increase in the fuel allowance payment; however, the number of households eligible for this payment is limited and we would call for the eligibility criteria be extended.

“When there is a war in Europe and prices of home-heating oil and other solid fuels expected to continue to increase, now is not the time to introduce a ban on the only heating source for many rural households and push them further into fuel poverty and unable to heat their home.