A national inspection campaign that will focus on the safe use of tractors and quad bikes/all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) will commence next week, led by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

The campaign will start on Monday, April 18, and will continue for two weeks during which time the authority’s concerns around the safe use of farm vehicles will be tackled.

But a specific emphasis will be placed on tractors and quad bikes/ATVs, as they continue to be the leading cause of vehicle-related fatalities on Irish farms, a HSA spokesperson told Agriland.

In the five-year period from 2017 to 2021, 40 vehicle-related fatalities occurred on Irish farms.

Of these, 21 involved tractors and seven involved quad bikes/ATVs. Of the 21 farm-fatalities involving tractors, 12 were of people aged 65, or over.

And, of the seven quad bike/ATV-related fatalities, two involved children, and five involved people over the age of 60.

HSA advice

The majority of injuries and fatalities with tractors, or farm machinery, involve a combination of unplanned maintenance procedures; operator error; lack of training; and the presence of children/elderly near work activity, according to the HSA.

In prioritising and ensuring safety, farmers must consider the following:

Has the work activity been planned in advance?

Have all drivers or operators received adequate instruction and training?

Are handbrakes or parking brakes working properly?

Are cabs and doors in good condition?

Are tractor mirrors clean, in good condition and set correctly?

Is work organised to avoid the presence of young children or other vulnerable individuals such as elderly family members?

HSA advice – plan ahead

“We’re running this inspection campaign to encourage farmers to take time to plan for the safe use of tractors and machinery ahead of the busy silage-harvesting season,” senior inspector with the HSA, Pat Griffin said.

“We urge famers to plan ahead this year and make sure they themselves and all workers or contractors have the necessary skills and competence to do the job safely.

“Safe systems of work that minimise risk must be planned and followed by all involved,” he added.

Training, he said, must take place, if it hasn’t already, particularly for new operators, to ensure the safe use of machinery.

The condition of the machinery is also vital.

“Any required maintenance should be addressed now, well in advance of use, particularly in relation to steering and braking systems,” Griffin added.

Risk assessment

The HSA is calling on all farmers to complete a new farm risk-assessment document, which is available here, and which has a dedicated ‘harvesting’ checklist to help identify any necessary improvements before the season commences.

Serious injuries or further deaths can be prevented if farmers plan their work in advance, ensure important precautions are taken and remember to ‘keep people and vehicles separate to ensure safety’, the HSA said.

Further information in relation to tractor and machinery safety on farms, and a wide range of other farm safety topics, are available on the HSA’s website.