An inspection and awareness campaign to target transport operation and vehicles at work launched by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), will commence today (Monday, February 28).

The two-week workplace inspection and awareness campaign will focus on the management of vehicle risks in the workplace including driving for work, common vehicle operations and load securing.

Launching the campaign, senior inspector at HSA, Deirdre Sinnott stated:

“There are serious risks associated with transport and vehicles in workplaces, but these risk can be reduced and serious incidents prevented by putting simple and effective controls in place.”

Over the last five years, the HSA reported, there have been 102 workplace fatalities involving vehicles in Ireland. In 2021, 16 out of 38 (42%) work-related fatalities involved vehicles.

Most common vehicles involved in work-related fatal incidents over the past two years were cars (7), tractors (6) and trailers (5).

Warehousing and storage operations will be of inspectors’ primary focus, within transport and logistical companies, distribution and warehousing centres and manufacturing premises with a warehousing component.

Inspectors will check whether safety management systems, including minimum risk control measures, are in place to prevent accidents relating to:

Internal and external traffic management;

Common high-risk vehicle activities including goods inwards/outwards, storage operations, loading and unloading of vehicles and use of forklifts and other motorised and self-propelled handling equipment;

Racking installation, use, maintenance and inspection.

Policies and procedures addressing all vehicle-related activities in the workplace, including visits such as routine deliveries and collections, Sinnott said, should back up safety controls.

The senior inspector further stated that once procedures are developed and effective controls are in place to eliminate and control existing risk, they should be clearly communicated to employees, contractors and visiting drivers.

During the HSA campaign, employers will be provided information and familiarised with available sources to help reduce the likelihood and severity of incidents involving vehicles in the workplace.