Beef prices are looking good until the longest day of the year (June 20), factory agents have told Agriland.

Trade over the past fortnight has gone from strength to strength, with factories increasing prices four times in that period.

Steer prices are up 5c/kg at the start of this week and many meat-processing plants are now working off a base price of €4.50/kg.

While this is certainly welcome news for beef farmers, it is not near enough considering the ongoing significant rise in inputs costs.

Heifers are unchanged at €4.55/kg coming into the start of this week, with €4.50/kg being quoted at the lower end of the scale in some plants.

Foyle Meats in Donegal, however, leads the way with its usual 10c/kg weight bonus for eligible cattle resulting in €4.60/kg and €4.65/kg being paid for steers and heifers, respectively.

Advertisement

Cow and bull beef trade

P-grade cows are moving at prices of €3.80-3.90/kg, with O-grade cows being quoted at €3.90-4.00/kg.

R-grade cows are quoted at €4.10-4.20/kg, with U-grade cows reaching €4.20-4.30/kg.

Looking at under-24-month bulls this week, and U-grade bulls are ranging from €4.55-4.60/kg, with €4.45-4.55/kg on offer for better-type, R-grade bulls.

O-grade bulls are making up to €4.35/kg, while P-grades are making up to €4.25/kg.

Finally, under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.40/kg.