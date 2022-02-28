All roads led to ‘The Deise’ last Saturday (February 26), for the dispersal sale of a top Waterford dairy herd belonging to Anthony Betts.

The dispersal sale drew a large crowd to the farm near Tramore Co. Waterford, where what is believed to be an Irish record price for a non-pedigree cow was achieved.

The sale was conducted by Michael Taaffe of Taaffe Auctions. Prior to the sale, Taaffe told Agriland that enquirIes from buyers were coming from as far away as Donegal.

Over Anthony’s 47-year farming career – 39 of which where Anthony solely held the reins – he has developed his herd to have an average economic breeding index (EBI) of over €196, putting it in the top 1% of herds in the country.

€97 of this figure is attributed to fertility which again, places the herd in the top 2% nationally.

Many buyers present at the sale where hoping to obtain some top genetics from this top Waterford dairy herd which has been achieving 5.2c/L over the co-op average milk price.

Top Waterford dairy herd

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Michael Taaffe described the crowd in attendance as one of the largest they have seen in many years at a farm sale.

Topping the sale at 4,900gns and setting what is believed to be an Irish record price for a non-pedigree cow sold at auction was Lot 15, the highest EBI cow in the herd with an EBI of €274.

She was fresh on her third lactation and sired by Ballinteskin Arnold (FR4021).

In her second lactation she produced 5,470kg of milk, with an average butterfat of 5.41% and protein of 4.66% and an average somatic cell count (SCC) of 31,000cells/ml.

She was purchased by a Co. Cork farmer who also purchased her month old heifer calf for 1,750gns. Her calf was sired by Blackbush Gorytus SRM (FR6751). Lot: 15 sold for 4,900gns setting an Irish record

12 cows achieved prices of over 3,000gns, several of those are pictured below, prior to the sale.

Lot 6: A second lactation cow with an EBI of €248, sold for 3,750gns.

In her first lactation she produced 5,333kg of milk with an average butterfat of 4.83% and protein of 4.18% and an average SCC of 42,000cells/ml. Lot 6: A second lactation cow with an EBI of €248, sold for 3,750gns

Lot 10: A fourth lactation cow with an EBI of €227, sold for 3,150gns.

In her third lactation she produced 8,632kg of milk with an average butterfat of 3.91% and protein of 3.85% and an average SCC of 38,000cells/ml.

Her month-old heifer calf, Lot: 10a with an EBI of €287, sold for 1,350gns. Lot 10: A fourth lactation cow with an EBI of €227, sold for 3,150gns

Her heifer calf, Lot: 10a with an EBI of €287 sold for 1,350gns

Lot 16: A third lactation cow with an EBI of €269, sold for 3,700gns.

In her second lactation she produced 6,883kg of milk with an average butterfat of 4.37% and protein of 3.98% and an average SCC of 65,000cells/ml. Lot 16: A third lactation cow with an EBI of €269, sold for 3,700gns

Lot 20: A third lactation cow with an EBI of €221, sold for 3,500gn.

In her second lactation she produced 6,222kg of milk with an average butterfat of 4.11% and protein of 4% and an average SCC of 63,000cells/ml.

Her month-old heifer calf Lot:20a, with an EBI of €248 sold for 1,600gns. Lot 20: A third lactation cow with an EBI of €221, sold for 3,500gns.

Her heifer calf Lot:20a sold for 1,600gns

Lot 48: A third lactation cow with an EBI of €215, sold for 3,650gns.

In her second lactation she produced 6,232kg of milk with an average butterfat of 4.33% and protein of 3.72% and an average SCC of 41,000cells/ml.

Her heifer calf, Lot:48a, with an EBI of €264 sold for 1,000gns. Lot 48: A third lactation cow with an EBI of €215, sold for 3,650gns.

Her heifer calf, Lot:48a sold for 1,000gns

Lot 54: A third lactation cow with an EBI of €247, sold for 3,550gns.

In her second lactation she produced 6,705kg of milk with an average butterfat of 4.38% and protein of 3.87% and an average SCC of 71,000cells/ml. Lot 54: A third lactation cow with an EBI of €247, sold for 3,550gns

Some more sample prices from Saturdays sale. Lot 52: A third lactation cow with an EBI of €248, sold for 2,700gns

Lot 53: A third lactation cow with an EBI of €240, sold for 2,950gns

lot 30: A third lactation cow with an EBI of €225, sold for 2,700gns

Heifers

Topping the bulling heifer was Lot 115; her dam is Lot 15 who sold for 4,700gns setting what is believed to be an Irish record earlier in the sale.

Sired by Grangebridge Dunkirk (FR4530) and sold with an EBI €291. She sold for 3,100gns, again setting what is believed to be record price, for a non-pedigree bulling heifer. She was bought by a Co. Kilkenny farmer.

Second highest price went to Lot 109, the highest EBI heifer offer. With an EBI of €318, she sold for 2,850gns. Lot 109 with an EBI of €318, sold for 2,850gns

Some more sample bulling heifers are pictured below. Lot 99 with an EBI of €251, sold for 1,650gns

Lot 107 with an EBI of €265, sold for 2,000gns

Calves

The prices and demand did not let up for the calves with a top price of 1,750gns paid for Lot 15a.

The month-old heifer calf, with an EBI of €279, is sister to Lot 115 and daughter of Lot 15. 19a a month-old heifer calf with an EBI of €280, sold for 1,500gns

22a, a month-old heifer calf with an EBI of €281, sold for 1,550gns

Sale summary

The 76 freshly-calved heifers and cows sold from 800gns to 4,900gns, with an average sale price of €2,341.

The 19 springing heifer and cows sold from 950gns to 2,450gns, with an average sale price of €1,765.79.

The heifers on offer ranged from 1,250gns to 3,100gns for 20 bulling heifers and averaged €1,895. The 34 heifer calves ranged from 530gns to 1,750gns, averaging €1,066.24.

There were also 10 bull calves on offer which sold from 320gns to 70gns and averaged €212.

Commenting after the sale Michael Taaffe stated: “It was an exceptional sale of an exceptional herd of cows.

“Trade was extremely fast with buyers from Northern Ireland and 13 counties throughout the Republic of Ireland.

“There was a huge crowd in attendance, with ringside and online buyers extremely active.”