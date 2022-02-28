Gardaí are at the scene of an incident on the N4/M4 westbound near Lucan. Co. Dublin after a truck carrying straw overturned this morning (Monday, February 28).

The incident occurred at approximately 6:20 this morning between junction 4a and junction 5 at the Dodsboro exit.

Emergency services with heavy lifting equipment attended the scene but no injuries have been reported.

In a statement a garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a traffic incident on the N4/M4 westbound between Junction 4a and Junction 5.

“A truck overturned and is blocking all lanes. No injuries were reported. Traffic is currently at a standstill. Motorists are being diverted through Lucan village. Expect delays.”

In a previous update at 08:15a.m, gardaí announced that two lanes eastbound were blocked as well as all three lanes travelling westbound causing long delays in both directions. These have since been cleared.

The scene of the incident

Disruptions to other transport services have also been reported as a result of the overturned truck.

Bus Éireann announced on Twitter that a number of its route 115 services have been cancelled and the remaining services will only operate between Mullingar and Maynooth rail station until further notice.

As well as this, the company is experiencing delays on some Expressways routes, including the 22 from Dublin to Ballina, and the 23, Dublin to Sligo.

In a separate incident, Irish Rail also experienced delays of approximately 40 minutes on its Maynooth/Connolly line due to operational issues which caused a stoppage at Drumcondra.

The issues was rectified shortly before 8:00a.m and some services are still experiencing knock-on delays of up to 25 minutes.