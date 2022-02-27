Carnaross Mart held its first dairy sale of the year on Wednesday, February 23, with 114 lots on offer at the Co. Meath mart.

The sale was composed of a mix of freshly calved heifers and cows, in-calf cows and maiden heifers.

With a 95% clearance achieved on the day, young cows and heifers were in huge demand.

Carnaross dairy sale

After the sale Agriland spoke with Padraig McIlroy, Carnaross Mart manager, to obtain some insight into the trade on the day.

Speaking after the sale, Padraig said: “We had 114 lots on offer at the sale, with a 95% clearance achieved.

“There was a good mix of online and ringside buyers active at the sale, with a good number of the lots being bought by northern buyers.”

Top price of the day, achieved on five separate occasions by a mix of freshly calved young cows and heifers, was €2,280.

Sample prices from the Carnaross Mart dairy sale:

This freshly calved heifer sold for €2,000

This freshly calved second-calver sold for €2,260

This freshly calved heifer sold for €2,280

The average price achieved by the freshly calved cows and heifers on the day was €1,900.

“Young cows and heifers with milk recording data where achieving the highest prices,” Padraig said.

There were also about 40 in-calf cows and heifers on offer at the sale. There was a mix of young and more aged cows on offer, according to Padraig.

These sold from €1,440 for some of the older animals to a top call of €1,780.

10 maiden heifers were also on offer at the Royal county mart, with these selling from €900 down to €760.

“Overall there was a good trade, with cows and heifers with recordings being in highest demand on the day,” Padraig said.