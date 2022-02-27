Dairy cooperative Dale Farm has launched a new community fund with the aim of supporting organisations local to its production sites across the UK.

Through Dale Farm’s Local Roots – Community Support Fund, three schools in the vicinity of Dale Farm’s facilities in Cookstown, Ballymena and Kendal (Cumbria) will be the first to each receive £20,000 funding over a three-year period.

This funding will be used to support a range of activities at the schools, including investment in IT hardware and school facilities as well as community projects.

Dale Farm will also support careers departments at the schools with advice for school leavers and skills workshops, and will facilitate factory visits to give students an insight into future opportunities in food manufacturing.

Caroline Martin, corporate marketing and communications manager, Dale Farm said:

“As a local, farmer-owned dairy cooperative, Dale Farm has always had strong roots in the communities we operate within.

“Our team members are often recruited from the areas close to our production facilities and these are the people that work hard to help create our dairy products daily.

“We are committed to helping organisations that enrich these communities and helping the next generation fulfil their potential.

“We are delighted to be supporting three schools close to our sites in Cookstown, Ballymena and Kendal.

“Through these partnerships, we are both funding important development projects but also connecting with young people as they start to think about future career opportunities.

“We are excited to kick-off our Local Roots Community Support Fund programme and look forward to building on our relationships with these schools and other organisations as the years progress,” Caroline Martin said.