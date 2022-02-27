A fundraiser has been launched to help a Co. Cork farmer who received a devastating diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of just 52.

Denis O’Mahony from Kilbrittain got the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease in May 2020. A year later he was considered unfit to drive, after he ended up driving against oncoming traffic on the south link.

Now people locally and further afield have rallied around the father-of-two so that his home can be extended to suit his needs, which will eventually include the use of a wheelchair.

The family has exhausted all of its savings and Denis’ wife, Michelle, who is a school secretary, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help build a downstairs bedroom.

“This extension needs to be completed before his memory starts getting worse. He needs to be used to his new environment so that he will recognise where he will be as things get worse,” she said.

With his Alzheimer’s diagnosis his legs have been affected and he can become very unsteady and this poses a risk of falling, Michelle added.

“His eyesight is also deteriorating which forms part of the Alzheimers that he has. His hands have started to tremble and he finds it hard to catch what he needs from a cupboard,” she continued.

“Denis is now 54 years old. We don’t know what is ahead. All we can do is make our home more accessible to his deteriorating needs.

“As a family, we are struggling to come to terms with what is ahead of us. We have an 18-year-old boy, Donnacha and a 15-year-old girl, Leah. We cannot do this on our own and that is why we have set up the fundraising page,” Michelle said.

Love for farming

“Denis has had a love for farming all his life. As long as I know Denis, he has always had cattle,” said Michelle

“He worked on farms in the local area until he was in his 20s and then moved onto construction. He rented land and kept animals on that. They were all his pets. They would let him run them and suck on his fingers.

“He visits friends’ farms regularly and would gladly spend the day there. I always classed it as an expensive hobby.”

Michelle said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of people near and far in response to the appeal.

“It’s mind blowing how generous people are. People are great to rally around those who need help,” said Michelle.

“The target of €26,000 won’t cover all the costs so we would be delighted with more donations. Denis will have other needs as things progress so money left over will be used to help with these needs,” she said.

Meanwhile, Denis is keeping as positive as possible, adding that he is “very bull headed and not afraid”.