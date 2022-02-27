The sheep trade at marts of late has been dominated by the improving business for cull ewes, as hogget prices continue to hold tight again this week (beginning Monday, February 21).

Prices of €200/head have been reported at marts for ewes weighing in excess of 100kg in general, with prices for fleshed ewes furthering €10-20/head on what was seen last month.

Demand has improved in the last few weeks and factories have made their desire known for ewes, with prices rising 10-20c/kg in recent weeks.

Numbers of cull ewes at marts have also seen an increase in light of farmers moving on any ewes that scanned empty.

Ewes weighing in excess of 85kg are generally selling upwards of €140/head, reaching up to €170-190/head for ewes pushing up to 90-95kg.

Ewes in the 70-80kg weight bracket are making from €100-135-140/head, with lighter feeding ewes selling back to €1.00/kg for hill-bred ewes.

The hogget trade continues to remain steady for the most part. The majority of those hoggets being snapped up by factory agents have been moving at prices of between €148/head and €156/head.

Butcher-type hoggets are also exceeding the €150/head mark and making up to €157-160/head, with select lots rising above this level also.

Supplies of stores are varying across the country, but for the most part are remaining a solid trade.

Forward stores are selling above €130/head, making up to €140-145/head.

In-lamb ewes remain a similar trade, with prices generally running from €180-200/head, with some commanding prices up to €220/head.

Ewes with lambs at foot are remaining in good demand.

Ewes with single lambs at foot are trading from a base of €140-150/unit up to €220/unit, in general. Ewes with twin lambs at foot are moving at prices from €190-220/unit up to €310-320/unit.