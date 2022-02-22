Sheep sales held yesterday (Monday, February 21) reported a similar trade to last week for hoggets, with prices seen above last week’s levels confined to excellent quality butcher hoggets that pushed prices to and above €170/head at some sales.

However, prices for factory hoggets were much the same to last week in general at marts.

The cull ewe trade was much brighter, with a very good demand being seen for heavy fleshed ewes at marts yesterday which saw prices hit €200.

The following reports come from Kilkenny, Athenry and Ennis Marts that held their weekly sheep sales yesterday.

Hogget prices in Kilkenny reach €173/head

Prices for hoggets in Kilkenny on Monday topped €173/head, with prices exceeding the €160/head mark on a couple of occasions for quality butcher hoggets.

Prices for factory-type hoggets were reported to range from €2.90/kg up to €3.25/kg.

Stores traded from €2.80/kg up to €3.30/kg. Lastly, cull ewe prices ranged from €85/head up to a tops of €170/head.

Advertisement

Cull ewes hit €200/head at Athenry

Athenry Mart witnessed a similar trade to last week for factory hoggets, with prices for butcher-type hoggets pushing prices to €170/head.

While prices for factory-type hoggets ranged from €148/head up to €155/head.

Once again, a good trade was seen for cull ewes, with prices, yet again, reaching €200/head for heavy ewes.

Prices for those well-fleshed ewes ranged from just over €150/head to €190/head. Ewes in the 70-80kg weight bracket moved at prices ranging from just over €120/head up to €150/head in general.

Ennis Mart sees hoggets price reach €161/head

Ennis Mart saw hogget prices reach €161/head yesterday, with the mart’s manager, Martin McNamara reporting a similar trade for hoggets to last week.

However, on the other hand, a great demand was seen for cull ewes that saw prices reach €187/head.

Moving back to the hogget trade on the day, prices for those 47-55kg hoggets ranged from €2.85/kg up to €3.10/kg.