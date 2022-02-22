Calf registrations for 2022 have surpassed half a million, with the total now standing at 533,274 head.

The latest figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) show that during the week ending February 18, a total of 166,060 calves were registered.

This brings the total for the year so far to 533,274 – 9,259 ahead of 2021 figures for the same time period.

Calf registrations

Focusing on those born to dairy dams, we see that 150,279 dairy calves were registered in the week ending February 18. This is a slight decrease compared to 2021, when 161,843 calves were registered.

This brings the total dairy births for 2022 to 459,251. When compared to 2021 figures, overall dairy births are 9,259 ahead of 2021.

Taking a look at the calves born to beef dams, we can see a continued decrease in registrations compared to 2021 figures.

For the week ending February 18, some 15,781 beef calves were registered, a decrease of 1,793 head compared to 2021 when 17,574 were registered.

Overall, the beef births are 984 behind the same period in 2021 when 75,007 calves had been registered, compared to the 74,023 so far this year.

Total calf registrations up to and including the week ending February 18, 2022:

Dairy calf births: 459,251 (+10,243);

Beef calf births: 74,023 (-984);

Total births: 533,274 (+9,259).

Johne’s disease

As calf pens begin to fill up on farms it is important that hygiene levels are maintained and the spread of Johne’s disease is prevented.

Johne’s disease is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP).

It can be easily spread from an infected cow to a calf, with calves being the most susceptible to contracting the disease.

The disease is usually spread by an animal drinking milk or eating food contaminated with the bacteria, which are shed in the dung or milk of infected adult cattle.