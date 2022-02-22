Factory prices for hoggets continue to hold steady, with no movement in prices to report coming into the start of this week.

While, on the other hand, a greater appetite is being seen for cull ewes, with factory quotes rising in cases coming into the beginning of this week.

Looking at the quotes on offer for hoggets, prices continue to range from €6.50/kg up to €6.70/kg.

Kildare Chilling is on a base price of €6.70/kg plus as 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus. While a western-based plant is on the same, €6.70/kg, but is offering a greater QA bonus.

Irish Country Meats remains on a base price of €6.50/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus.

This is leaving those trading at the top end of market securing returns of anywhere from €6.80-85/kg to €7.00/kg.

Heavier hoggets, killing out over 25kg, continue to be penalised either with a 30c/kg cut or a flat price of €150/head for such hoggets.

Speaking to Agriland, one procurement manager said that hoggets numbers have slowed up coming into the start of this week and that demand for ewes has strengthened of late.

This in turn has meant a greater appetite is being seen from factories for ewes, with base prices pushing on 10c/kg from last week into this week. Currently, base prices for ewes range from €3.30/kg up to €3.40/kg, with top prices reaching €3.50-3.70/kg.