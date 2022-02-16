The cull ewe trade has been holding at a steadily strong level since going back to the back end of 2021.

Of late, prices have improved slightly again and last week, Agriland was in Athenry Mart which saw prices reach €200/head for a 102kg ewe.

Since even the Covid-19 pandemic began, cull ewe prices have been on the rise and last year saw prices break the €200/head mark on a number of occasions when the trade took off in late spring last year.

However, the trade did tail off a bit into the summer, but still held at a strong level, going into the middle third of the year before rising again towards the tail end of 2021.

Furthermore, taking a look back to this time last year, we can see that prices now are ahead by anywhere from €20-40/head.

Prices for heavy well-fleshed ewes this time last year ranged from €120/head up to €135-140/head in general.

While looking at the trade now, heavy ewes are moving at prices of up to €160-175/head and selling back to €145-150/head – which was where top prices were reaching 12 months ago.

Ewes in excess of 95kg at some sales pushing prices north of this to as high as €190-200/head.

Medium sized ewes now are trading at levels seen by heavy fleshed ewes this time last year, with prices for these types trading around the €120-135-140/head mark.

Lighter store ewes are making from €60-110/head, while hill ewes are starting at a base of €1.00/kg.

Numbers of cull ewes at marts of late have been on the rise with farmers moving on ewes that scanned empty in lamb.