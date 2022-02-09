On Monday, February 7, Agriland made the trip to Athenry Mart for its weekly sale of sheep – which saw lamb/hogget prices reach €162/head.

The trade, from speaking to onlookers, was back on the previous week, with both buyers and sellers playing hardball when it came to price.

Prices generally did not exceed €160/head as they had a week previously for those heavy lambs at Athenry. Factory agents seemed unwilling to entertain sellers’ wishes of obtaining prices above this level – with the rare exception of a few pens.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.

  • This pen of 54kg Suffolk ram lambs sold for €155/head
  • This pen of 36kg stores sold for €107/head
  • This pen of 33kg ewe lambs sold for €102/head
  • Weighing 52.5kg, this pen of 58kg lambs sold for €160/head
  • This pen of 55kg lambs sold for €155/head
  • This lot of 48kg Charollais-cross lambs sold for €155/head
  • These 40kg ewe lambs sold for €130/head
  • Hitting the scales at 64.5kg, these lambs sold for €162/head
  • These ewes weighing in at 80kg sold for €145/head
  • Weighing 72kg, these two ewes sold for €130 a piece
  • Hitting the scales at 102kg, this ewe sold for a top price of €200
  • This second crop ewe and her two lambs sold for €220

Looking at the trade in more detail, the overall prices for those 50kg plus lambs generally ranged from €155/head up to €160/head – with butcher buyers also coming into play for these heavy lambs.

Prices did reach a high of €162/head for a pen of 64.5kg lambs, while €161/head was secured for a fine pen of 55kg lambs.

47-49kg lambs sold from €147/head up to €155/head, with select lots selling to a high of €159/head.

Lambs weighing back to 45kg sold back to €145/head.

There were very few stores on offer at Athenry Mart; however, the few pens that were on offer sold well, to as high as €3.25/kg.

Prices for stores ranged from €95/head for long-keep types, to just over the 30kg mark up to €130/head for 40kg lambs.

A strong entry of cull ewes was also seen at the Galway-based mart on Monday.

Many farmers are now moving on ewes that scanned empty and, as a result, they made up a strong proportion of the ewes on offer.

Looking at the heavy types, prices generally ranged from just over €150/head up to €175/head – with a top price of €200 being seen for a 102kg ewe.

Medium-sized ewes generally traded from €120/head up to €145/head, with Scottish Blackface ewes selling back to €50/head (or €1.00/kg).

A few pens of ewes with lambs at foot were on offer but their trade was sluggish.

Ewes with single lambs sold up to €160/unit, while second and third-crop ewes with twin and triplet lambs at foot sold up to €220/unit. Lastly, in-lamb ewes sold from €180/head up to €200/head.

