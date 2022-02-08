A case of bird flu that was suspected in a backyard flock in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh last week has been confirmed as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) today (Tuesday, February 8).

Announcing the findings of the National Reference Laboratory, chief veterinary officer Robert Huey said:

“Unfortunately, we have confirmed another incursion of HPAI H5N1 in a small, mixed species, backyard flock in Enniskillen.”

As a precautionary measure last Friday (February 4) Huey introduced a Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) to mitigate the possible spread of the disease; as promised, if HPAI H5N1 was to be confirmed, the TCZs will be revoked and replaced with a 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone.

“Following the confirmation of HPAI H5N1 from the National Reference Laboratory today, these TCZs have now been revoked and a 3km Protection Zone (PZ) and 10km Surveillance Zone (SZ) established around the infected premises,” the chief vet said.

“Although this is extremely disappointing it is not unexpected,” he added.

“It is a timely reminder that bird flu is still present in the environment and we must continue to be vigilant. We cannot afford to get complacent. This strain will use any gaps in biosecurity to gain access to a flock.”

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots is encouraging all bird keepers to review their biosecurity practices.

“I am calling on all bird keepers, particularly those with small backyard flocks, to review their biosecurity practices,” he said.

“Excellent biosecurity remains the most effective defence for reducing transmission of avian influenza to poultry or captive birds and it is vitally important that all bird keepers adhere to the strict enhanced biosecurity measures of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) which remains in place in Northern Ireland.

“As part of the measures of the AIPZ, bird keepers legally must keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds, we cannot afford to be complacent so I would urge everyone to take all measures necessary.”