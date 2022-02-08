The process for setting the emissions reduction targets for each sector of the economy is set to move onto the next phase now, as the public consultation process closed today.

The public consultation was launched on December 22, with stakeholders from across the economy invited to make submissions underlining what targets should be aspired to – but also what targets are realistically possible, depending on the sector.

Ireland is committed to reducing total emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) by 51% by 2030.

As part of that effort, the government has already outlined two economy-wide carbon budgets: one for the period to 2025, aiming for a 4.8% overall cut in emissions per year; and one for the period 2025 to 2030, aiming for a cut in emissions of 8.3% per year (a third provisional budget is outlined for the period to 2035, envisaging a cut of 3.5% per year).

Sectoral targets will now have to be worked out in order to achieve these targets.

The ranges within which sectoral targets are to be set have already been outlined. For agriculture, this will be between a 22% and 30% cut in emissions by 2030.

Although this is markedly lower than other sectors, it is broadly in line with what farm organisations and bodies such as Teagasc think is possible for the agri-sector.

Despite this, the economic impact that this target will have on farmers has been stressed repeatedly by farm organisations.

A specific sectoral target for cutting emissions – somewhere between 22% and 30% – will be set for agriculture in the near future.

Failure to meet these targets could leave Ireland open to legal action domestically as well as at EU and international level.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is already taking steps to “stabilise and then reduce” (to use Minister Charlie McConalogue’s words) emissions in the agriculture sector.

As part of that, the Food Visions Dairy Group has been established to implement the climate and environmental measures outlined in Ireland’s latest agri-food strategy, Food Vision 2030.

Similar groups will also be set up for the beef and sheep sectors soon.

The formation of this group – under the chairpersonship of former Teagasc director Gerry Boyle – has sparked concerns among farm organisations that some sort of cap – or even quota – on production from the dairy sector is imminent.

However, speaking to Agriland after the first meeting of the group yesterday, Boyle said that reintroducing milk quotas “is not part of his agenda”.

Boyle told Agriland: “I am very aware of the fact that the members of the group will be discussing a very sensitive subject.

“However, we are now in the second year of a Climate Action Plan. Within this, the target has been set of first stabilising emissions within the milk sector and, thereafter, reducing them.

“The members of the new group will be looking at all the options that are on the table in this regard. Personally, I am totally open-minded on the matter. I am not coming to the table with prescriptive solutions,” Boyle added.