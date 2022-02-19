The trade for lambs/hoggets at marts this past week could be described as steady, with no real move off prices seen the week before.

Factory prices have remained on par to last week and this is helping to keep mart prices at a steady level.

Demand for those 48kg plus hoggets remains strong, with a real demand, going by comments made from mart managers to Agriland, for hoggets weighing anywhere from 48-55kg.

Hoggets above this level, at some marts, have been met with a more sluggish trade – but at the same time aren’t being left behind by either factory agents or butchers.

Hogget prices

Prices for those 50kg plus hoggets continue to range from €150/head up to €158/head, with prices above this level also being seen and pushing returns of €159-163/head.

47-49kg hoggets have been selling at a similar enough price range, trading from €147/head up to €155/head.

Hoggets in the 43-46kg weight bracket have been moving at prices of €138-146/head, with 38-42kg lots selling for €124/head up to €136-140/head.

Lighter stores in the 30-36kg weight bracket have been generally selling from a base of €95-100/head up to €122-124/head.

There remains a keen demand from farmers for light-store ewe lambs, with prices paid out for these exceeding that of ram and wether types.