The ‘calm’ following Storm Eunice has brought with it rain and wind for various parts of the country over the coming days, with Met Éireann issuing a number of weather advisories.

Meanwhile, ESB Networks crews are still working to restore power to approximately 8,000 homes, farms and businesses that remain without it this morning, predominantly in the areas of south Kerry, west Cork and south Wexford.

The storm left 80,000 without electricity across the country yesterday due to damaged power lines.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks said that crews have been out since first light this morning (Saturday, February 19) restoring power to thousands more customers and will work throughout the day to restore power to the 8,000 remaining customers without power.

They have apologised for the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in electricity supply have caused.

Rain warning

A status yellow rain warning has been issued by Met Éireann for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 4:00p.m today (Saturday, February 19) to 4:00p.m on Sunday (February 20).

Met Éireann has advised that persistent rain, followed by heavy showers, will lead to localised flooding in places.

Wind warning

A wind weather warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Connacht will be in place from 9:00a.m on Sunday (February 20) to 9:00a.m on Monday (February 21).

Met Éireann has advised that very strong westerly winds are expected on Sunday and Monday, and coastal flooding is possible in places.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow wind warning is in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry. The UK meteological service has said that very strong winds may cause disruption across Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland and Irish Sea coasts, particularly on Sunday night.