A Galway based artist who spent her childhood on her grandparents’ Connemara farm looks to memories of their animals for inspiration for much of her work.

“My grandparents were small farm holders and my uncles and cousins are farmers. My family farmed different areas around Oughterard and Maam, raising mostly sheep, cattle and a few Connemara ponies,” said Rachel Dubber, who is well known for her home and giftware.

“The wonderful memories I have of my childhood on my grandparents’ small farm involved feeding kitchen scraps to the chickens and collecting fresh eggs, which my nan would place gently into her apron, having turned up the bottom to fashion into a hammock to carry things,” said Rachel.

“My responsibility was to make sure water bowls were clean and full and that there were no holes in the fencing and gates were locked.

“At night we secured chickens in their pen and awake in the mornings to the crowing of the rooster. We fed, watered and bedded down the few sheep, cattle and horse in the sheds.” Rachel Dubber

“My grandparents had a beautiful bay Connemara pony. She was a working horse and never ridden. She was the one animal I loved the most on the farm along with all the dogs,” Rachel continued.

“The cows were milked by grandad and we’d get to help nan churn it into butter. We went to the bog to foot turf. We also saved hay. It was all cut using scythes at that time, turned by hand, dried and stacked into neat haycocks,” she recalled.

“We’d help with whitewashing the walls, cleaning the yard and general duties as they were very proud of their home and surrounding area.

“Grandad’s pride and joy was his vegetable patch. We would help dig and plant the vegetables, but grandad was in charge of what was ready to be picked and weeding as we hadn’t the knowledge at the time to know a weed from a plant.

“We’d collect the freshly chosen veg for the dinner and share with the neighbours. He was most proud of his garden and show days were always a massive buzz as vegetables and animals were prepared for classes.

“Nan would be in the kitchen baking her brown bread and dressing jars of jam and preserves. We would have our own entries into the juniors classes, in the form of arts and crafts.

“We learned to be responsible and caring for any living creature, to respect the land and care for it, that everything had a purpose. My grandparents passed on their knowledge and skills and love for the countryside, something I will always be grateful for.”

Connemara creator

Rachel, who has a degree in fine art, worked in the equine industry for over 30 years. She now lives on the outskirts of Galway city.

She launched her business in 2018, developing a range of home and giftware products featuring animals including donkeys and foxes, that hark back to her childhood memories.

They include mugs, wood platters, cotton bags, aprons and cushion covers. The Donkey Sanctuary of Ireland; Hilltop Sanctuary, Clare; Madra and the Irish Wildlife Trust are supported by some of the profit from sales.

“My designs draw from my family heritage, my childhood memories and the animals I have met and loved throughout my life. They are the constant inspiration for my work,” said Rachel.

From customer feedback, she finds that the appeal of her range is usually the connection to the countryside and nature.

“For others it is because they are excellent quality, sustainable and eco friendly,” Rachel said.

“The images trigger memories. Customers have emailed me telling stories of grandparents, aunts or uncles that had animals,” she continued.

“I’ve been told that over cups of tea stories were shared of beloved donkeys that brought home turf, seaweed or hay to the farm and how as kids they were enamoured with the gentle eyes and long lashes.

“They brought back memories of wet nights out looking for lost sheep on the hillside, or the rogue cow or horse that thought the grass was always greener on the other side of the fence. Their stories resonate with me as I experienced the same types of events working with animals.”

Rachel’s expat customers love her designs because of the connection to home.

“They purchase them for themselves or as gifts for their dog sitters. Tourists purchase them as they are tangible memories they can bring home and use every day,” she said.

“They are reminders of moments on their trip where they met colourful sheep on the road or encountered donkeys looking over a stone wall. They are reminders of the beauty of rural Ireland and of animals we know and love.”

Rachel believes that lockdown increased people’s interest in animals and nature, saying that it gave people and families “time to reconnect with what is more important in life than work”.

“It slowed down the pace of life and gave the world time to reflect on real values, like family, wellbeing and friends,” she said.

“People took advantage of getting outdoors and appreciating nature. There was a serious increase in the amount of families getting a dog or pet. I just hope that with returning to work, those animals are still well cared for,” said Rachel.

Future plans

Currently she is preparing for Ireland’s largest trade show, Showcase, which will be held in the RDS in Dublin the end of this month.

“It will be the first time I get to exhibit my product range on a global platform, enabling me to share my passion for the animals of rural Ireland which in turn benefits animals in need here at home,” Rachel added.

Her plan for the future is to have a farm and work studio on the shores of Lough Corrib in the heart of Connemara where she can give a loving home to animals in need and enjoy some of her childhood pleasures.

“My vision is to inspire others to make informed choices, to respect nature, to be kind to animals and to care for the future of our planet,” said Rachel.