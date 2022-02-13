An organic farmer from outside Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, is harnessing the qualities of sulphur water which springs from beneath his land to develop a range of skincare products.

Michael McManus from Spa Cottage, who converted to organic farming in 2016 and also joined GLAS, has a suckler herd on 180ac. A Farming for Nature ambassador, he works on three different soil types and landscapes, ranging from limestone outcrop to sandy loam and shale.

Michael’s farm is also part of a Leitrim hedgerow survey which is being carried out by Woodlands of Ireland.

The sulphur water well on the farm was first recorded in the 1700s, according to Michael.

Since 2020, he said, he has been working on the project to develop a skincare range, based on the sulphur water bubbling up from deep beneath the rock.

“Before modern medicine many locals came to bath in the spa to heal a range of ailments. We hope to deliver this goodness through a range of branded skincare products in the coming weeks, as well as a visitor experience in the coming years,” said Michael.

The project, which secured Leader funding for research and development, has seen Michael hire a geologist and and the well-known diviner, Sandy Perceval, to ensure that there is sufficient water for the process.

“We are able to pump about 5,000 gallons an hour without affecting the water table. It’s practically a lake,” he said.

Cold spring sulphur skincare

Michael is working with a manufacturer in the west to produce the range which is starting with a serum, a day cream and a night cream.

“It’s a unique product. There is no other cosmetic company using cold spring sulphur water, to my knowledge. Others may use thermal springs but this is cold springs,” he said.

The products will be available locally, nationally, in the UK, Europe and the US, and pricing will start at €58.55.

“The quality of the water is hugely important and is something that can be overlooked about Leitrim. Because of the soil, there is a layer of boulder clay – some people call it daub – before the water reaches the rocks. No purification processes are needed. It is shielded from any contaminants,” Michael said.

“Sometimes we talk about the negative things in Leitrim such as the difficulty in farming but there are also very positive aspects. The quality of the underground water is very high and something we should be very proud of.”

Michael is keen to capitalise on Carrick-on-Shannon’s popularity as a tourist attraction by developing an on-farm springs experience.

“Leitrim has a background in using water for healing and that was lost as it became easier to get something out of a tube. There is an old small sweathouse close to the well and when you look at what was done with spa waters in Bath, Austria and Hungary, there is potential,” he said.

“I think that in the big rush to go down the dairy and sheep intensification route, maybe we are missing things that are equally important.

“I have always believed that we have so many unique things on every farm and perhaps they could add value to farm incomes and be packaged and marketed rather than just trying to increase stocking rates.

“We have very much gone down the commodity market route but small farmers cannot survive in that.

“My ancestors always provided advice on the use of the water and I’m bringing that more into the 21st century. I’m just enhancing the work they did, often without much recognition,” Michael continued.

“I felt it wasn’t enough to just put up a plaque. I wanted something that would grow and develop and I hope to be able to employ people in the future.

“I am currently looking into the possibility of having a small hydro plant to heat the spa water so that it could be used all year around,” he said.