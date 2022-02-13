Ornua, Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products, has announced a significant product expansion into the Middle East with the launch of Kerrygold butter sticks in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan.

The company has also announced the expansion of its pizza cheese portfolio with quick service restaurants in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The product range expansion coincides with Ornua’s return to Gulfood trade fair in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a pause due to Covid-19.

Gulfood, which takes place in Dubai, is the world’s largest annual food and beverage exhibition, with over 5,000 exhibitors from 120 countries.

Kerrygold

Made from the milk of grass-fed cows, Ornua has said that Kerrygold brings a unique offering to Middle Eastern consumers who have a growing appreciation for natural foods, a trend driven predominantly by the UAE where Kerrygold has been exporting Irish dairy products for over 30 years.

The Middle East represents an affluent and cosmopolitan market where food quality is a key concern, presenting a unique opportunity for premium Irish dairy, according to the exporter.

Kerrygold butter sticks come in a 100g format which is the fastest selling format in the butter category across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan.

Their entry into the Middle East follows the success of butter sticks in the US market, now one of the most successful Kerrygold products on shelf, where Kerrygold is the number 2 butter brand.

Gulf region

In line with increased affluence among the Gulf population, there has been a rapid rise in demand for on-the-go food solutions.

In response, Ornua has launched a new pizza cheese range targeted at the €5.4 billion Middle East and North African pizza market.

Produced at its state-of-the-art cheese facility in Avila, Spain, Ornua has developed a range of flavoured string cheese for stuffed crust pizza, an increasingly popular offering among top global and regional quick service restaurants worldwide.

Ornua said that the product delivers consistent quality, less waste, superb stretch, and flexibility to suit a variety of pizza sizes.

Managing director of Ornua Ingredients International, David Butler said: “It’s great to be back in Gulfood this year to meet with customers we’ve been doing business with for many years face to face again – a lot of valuable business will be done over the next four days across the region.

“The Middle East is the fastest growing retail landscape globally and has experienced a rapid rise in demand for on-the-go-food solutions representing a significant opportunity for Irish dairy.

“Our new product offerings are designed to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers across the region and will reinforce our position in the market, building a great foundation for long-term, sustainable growth,” he added.

Stay tuned to Agriland over the coming week where will keep you informed of the latest news from the Bord Bia trade mission to the UAE.