A Status Yellow warning for rainfall has been issued by Met Éireann for seven counties in the south and southeast of the country for tomorrow (Sunday, February 13).

The warning will effect counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning was issued today (Saturday, February 12) just before 12:00p.m.

It will come into effect at 2:00a.m in the early hours of tomorrow morning, and will remain in place for nine hours, expiring at 11:00a.m.

Met Éireann is predicting some intense rainfall is likely, with the risk of spot flooding, especially on high ground.

In general this weekend, Met Éireann has said that weather conditions will be unsettled, with rain and wind across the country.

Showers are set to become isolated this evening. Southwest winds will be fresh and gusty and temperatures will be 8° to 11°.

Tonight, rain will arrive in the south to affect Munster, south Connacht and south Leinster by dawn. Overnight temperatures will be 4° to 6° and the winds will ease.

Aside from the Status Yellow warning period in the seven counties, tomorrow will be a wet day generally with some heavy bursts of rain in parts. This will clear to scattered showers by the evening. North to northwesterly winds will be moderate and daytime temperatures will be 7° to 10°.

During Sunday night, there will be clear spells and Atlantic coasts will have scattered showers. The temperatures will fall back to between 2° and 4°.

Looking to the early days of next week, St. Valentine’s Day (Monday, February 14) will be a chilly day with temperatures reaching 5° to 8° with an added wind chill in the fresh northwest winds. It will be a dry day generally with spells of winter sunshine but some showers will arrive in the north.

Overnight on Monday, it will be cold in the east under clear skies while the west of the country will have outbreaks of rain.