Met Éireann has said that weather conditions will be unsettled this weekend with rain and wind across the country.

The national forecaster has said that ice on many roads will mean that conditions will be “hazardous” in many areas this morning (Friday, February 11).

The weather today will begin dry and bright but cloud is forecasted to build in the west and bring rain by midday. This rain will spread eastwards across the country and southerly winds will strengthen with gales in coastal areas.

Temperatures today will range from 5° to 9° and the forecaster has said that it will feel coldest in Ulster.

Overnight, the widespread rain will continue and the southerly winds will remain strong and gusty. There is a risk of some localised flooding in parts of the west.

During the night, the rain will clear to showers and temperatures will be between 6° to 9°.

Met Éireann

Saturday (February 12) will see rain clearing to blustery showers, some sunny spells are possible as the showers become isolated by the evening. Southwest winds will be fresh and gusty and temperatures will be 8° to 11°.

Advertisement

On Saturday night, rain will arrive in the south to affect Munster, south Connacht and south Leinster by dawn. Overnight temperatures will be 4° to 6° and the winds will ease.

Met Éireann has said that Sunday (February 13) will be a wet day with some heavy bursts of rain in parts. This will clear to scattered showers by the evening. North to northwesterly winds will be moderate and daytime temperatures will be 7° to 10°.

During Sunday night, there will be clear spells and Atlantic coasts will have scattered showers. The temperatures will fall back to between 2° and 4°.

Looking to the early days of next week, St Valentine’s Day (Monday, February 14) will be a chilly day with temperatures reaching 5° to 8° with an added wind chill in the fresh northwest winds. It will be a dry day generally with spells of winter sunshine but some showers will arrive in the north.

Overnight, it will be cold in the east under clear skies while the west of the country will have outbreaks of rain.

Tuesday (February 15) is currently looking like a cloudy and wet day with some heavy rain possible in temperatures of 8° to 12°.

The national forecaster has said that by midweek it will be wet, breezy and mild across the country.

