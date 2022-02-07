Met Éireann is forecasting that the weather is set to turn colder in the coming days with frost and ice developing.

The national forecaster has said that the beginning of this week will see some wet conditions across the country.

This morning (Monday, February 7), drizzle and mist will clear to the east to leave a mainly dry day with some sunny spells in parts; temperatures will be mild, ranging from 9° to 13° in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

During the evening, persistent rain will arrive in the northwest and push southeastwards, many parts of south Leinster and east Munster will remain dry.

Winds will gradually ease overnight and temperatures will be between 5° to 9°.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, February 8), will be a cloudy day with some light rain and drizzle in Munster and north Leinster, but it will be drier in the north where there could be some sunny intervals.

Southwesterly winds will be moderate but may be stronger in the northwest and south. Temperatures will range from 6° to 9° in Connacht and Ulster and will be 9° to 13° in the rest of the country.

The rain will slowly clear on Tuesday night to leave clear skies but there may be some scattered showers in the north and west, temperatures will fall to 2° to 7° in light to moderate southwest to westerly winds, but those winds will be stronger in coastal areas of the west and north.

Wednesday (February 9) will see bright conditions in the north with some sunny spells, conditions will be cloudier in the southern parts. Some falls of sleet and snow are possible on higher ground in Ulster.

The winter sunshine will spread to all parts by the afternoon and daytime temperatures will be 5° to 7° in generally moderate to gusty westerly winds.

Overnight, conditions will turn colder with long clear spells, the mercury will fall to between -1° to 3° with frost developing in parts.

West to southwest winds will stay strong in northwestern and western coastal areas but will be fresh elsewhere.

Thursday (February 10), will be dry and bright in general to begin but over the course of the day showers will become more widespread and will fall as sleet and snow in elevated parts of Ulster. Daytime temperatures will be 5° to 8° in mostly moderate west to northwest winds.

However, temperatures are set to plunge overnight to -3° to +1° with widespread frost and ice forming in light northwest or variable breezes.

It is due to be sunny for most of Friday (February 11) with some scattered showers in Ulster and north Connacht.

Temperatures of 5° to 8° in light to moderate westerly breezes will give way to a cold night to start but milder conditions will follow by morning.

Met Éireann has said that the outlook is for the weekend to start dry but more unsettled conditions are being forecast which are set to continue into the early days of next week.