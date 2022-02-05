Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Co. Donegal which will come into force on Sunday.

The national forecaster said west to northwest winds will widely reach mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h.

Winds will be stronger near coastal areas, where localised wave overtopping is possible and on high ground.

The status yellow warning comes into effect from 11:00a.m tomorrow and will remain in place until 4:00p.m on Sunday (February 6).

The weather warning was issued by Met Éireann today (Saturday 5) at 15:16p.m.

National forecast

The national forecaster Met Éireann reports that tomorrow, Sunday 6, will be windy and cold with widespread showers and some sunny spells.

A few hail or sleet showers are possible too, mainly for northern areas. There is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms across northern fringes.

Highest temperatures will range between 5 and 9 degrees, with the coolest to be present in the north.

Feeling colder though in fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds will be particularly present in the northwest with onshore gales, however winds are expected to ease towards the evening.

Sunday night is expected to be cold, calm and clear with frost and the chance of ice. Towards morning, cloud and patchy drizzle will arrive into western counties.

Lowest temperatures will range from -1 to 4 degrees with the coldest to be present in the east of Ireland.