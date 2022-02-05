As a new milk production season starts on many farms, milk quality should be of the upmost importance, and achieving great milk requires the control of thermoduric bacteria.

Thermoduric bacteria are heat-resistant bacteria that can survive the pasteurisation process, which is why controlling the bacteria at farm level is so important.

Most of the control measures used in mastitis prevention are also relevant to controlling thermoduric bacteria.

Thermoduric bacteria

The best way to control thermoduric bacteria is by better management practices on farm, especially during the milking process.

The bacteria is found in soil, dust, bedding and faeces and can become lodged in poorly cleaned or maintained milking machines.

The bacteria enters the milking machine from contaminated teat skin that has come into contact with the bacteria.

This allows the bacteria to then build up and offers it the capacity to grow in large numbers.

Controls

Some critical control points to remember in order to avoid an issue with the bacteria include the following:

Pre-milking teat preparation and ensuring the clusters are attached to clean, dry teats. Clusters should also be clean when being attached to cows;

The roadways, particularly in heavily trafficked areas should be kept clean and free from muck and dung. The collecting yard and exit area should also be kept as clean as possible;

When milking it is important that you keep your hands or gloves clean. If your gloves become overly dirty or damaged they should be replaced;

The clipping of cows tails is also advised between two and three times/lactation.

Parlour wash

To keep thermoduric bacteria, and many other bacteria under control in the milking parlour, you need to ensure your wash is working correctly.

Temperatures of >70° need to be achieved to ensure that the wash is effective. You also need to ensure that there is adequate detergent being used.

Old and worn rubber clothing should be replaced and liners changed at the correct intervals.

Controlling thermoduric bacteria is an ongoing challenge, so high standards need to be achieved and maintained.