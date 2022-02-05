A clearance sale of in-lamb ewes took place at Blessington Mart on Tuesday (February 1), which saw prices reach €275/head.

The ewes, which were forwarded for sale by Wicklow native George Beattie Senior, caught the eye of many and a 100% clearance rate was seen on the day.

The ewes consisted of Suffolks mainly, with some Lleyn ewes forwarded for sale also. The ewes are in-lamb to 5-star pedigree Charollais rams.

The majority of the ewes were bought in as hoggets from top breeding sales held at Blessington and Tullow Marts and were coming to market “right and correct”.

Speaking after the sale, George Beattie Junior said: “The sale went well. They are an honest bunch of ewes and came to the market in good condition and coming off the back of a very good scan of 1.9 lambs.

“Ewes were sold in lots of 10 and were met with a good demand across the board.

“The ewes averaged €230 and sold from €155/head up to €275/head.

“The majority of the ewes were Suffolk-cross, with these two and three-year-old ewes selling between €240/head and €255/head.

“While the Suffolk hogget ewes sold up to €275/head. Furthermore, the broken-mouthed Lleyn ewes sold for €155/head, while the full-mouthed Lleyns sold to €205/head.

“Overall, we were delighted with how we got on. I’d just like to wish anyone who bought any of the ewes the best of luck with them.”