On Tuesday evening, February 1, Agriland made the trip to Tuam Mart to check in on its weekly sheep sale – which saw lamb/hogget prices reach €163/head.

The trade was a slow burner to start off, with buyers and sellers sussing each other out and weighing up which way the trade would go.

However, it soon picked up and prices for both finished and store lambs overall performed strongly, representing an increase on what was seen at marts last week.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. This pen of 55kg ewe lambs sold for €155/head

Weighing in at 51kg, these Suffolk ewe lambs sold for €155/head

This pen of 41kg stores sold for €136/head

Nice pen of Texel-cross ewe lambs weighing 45.5kg sold for €150/head

Coming in on the scales at 51kg, this pen of fleshed lambs sold for €158/head

This pen of 44kg lambs sold for €137/head

This nice bunch of stores weighing 36.5kg sold for €122/head

This fine bunch of 30, 54kg lambs sold for €160/head

Topping the lamb trade at €163/head was this pen of 50kg ewe lambs

Weighing 47.5kg, this pen of lambs sold for €146/head

Hitting the scales at 60.5kg, these lambs sold for €160/head

At 42kg, these forward stores sold for €128/head

Prices for lambs/hoggets over 50kg ranged from €145/head up to €158/head, with a couple of exceptional pens consisting mainly of ewe lambs selling upwards of €160 and to a high of €163/head.

Prices for 50kg plus lambs that dipped below €150/head were mainly seen for big, framed lambs lacking some flesh.

Moving down in the weights, 46-49kg lambs traded from €138/head up to €146/head, while 41-45kg lambs moved at prices ranging from €127/head up to €137/head in general. A handful of pens broke this range, selling between €140/head and €150/head, with the latter price seen for a pen of ewe lambs.

Lastly, 38-40kg lambs sold from €112/head up to €130/head. The lightest stores on offer, weighing 30kg, sold for €86/head.

Straight after the sale of lambs was a few pens of in-lamb ewes and ewes with lambs at foot.

In-lamb ewes traded from €145/head up to €200/head, while ewes with two young lambs at foot sold from €230/unit up to €248/unit.

A solid cull-ewe trade was seen, with the trade for these types seeing little change over the last number of weeks.