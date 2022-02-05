The conservation and repair of a 19th century limestone and natural slate cowhouse in north Cork was facilitated by funding from the 2021 GLAS traditional farm buildings grant scheme through the Heritage Council.

Catherine Cotter of Ballindangan Cross farm had her project selected for the 2021 tranche following a very competitive application process.

Anna Meenan of the Heritage Council provided great support and guidance throughout the process, Catherine said.

The ambition of the project was to restore the roof of the cowhouse to its original condition and to preserve the building for generations to come. Over time, while the roof had been regularly patched, the building had been damaged by storms, weathering and general ageing.

Kevin Finn, Mitchelstown-based engineer, oversaw the project, scoping out the conservation works and completing the detailed reports required pre, during and post-project completion.

The role of the conservation engineer is to ensure the project is completed with reuse and conservation at the heart of the project, safeguarding the original features and character of the building.

Gerry Tobin, Clonmel, was hired to carry out a bat and bird survey. On a bright summer’s evening Gerry detected much nocturnal activity in the area, including Common Pipistrelle bats, Soprano Pipistrelle bats and Natterers bats in the environs, but not roosting in the cowhouse.

Sparrows were nesting in the building and Catherine waited until they had fledged at the end of August before she started work.

Working on the cowhouse

Following an extensive search and tender process, Eddie O’Farrell Carpentry of Shanballymore was hired to carry out the works. Eddie had extensive experience in similar projects and his ethos matched closely with those of the project’s objectives.

With work commencing in late October, the original slates were removed one by one and stored safely for reuse following careful assessment and grading.

It was very interesting to find that many of the original nails were still intact, but with varying levels of decay, Catherine said.

Advertisement

With the timber roof structure now laid bare, it was assessed carefully and where necessary, some was replaced and some was complemented. Much of the original timber work was retained, showing the durability of materials and the quality of the craftsmanship from many years ago.

Replacement slates were required and these were sourced from John O’Brien Slates in Dromcollogher. John trades in salvaged natural slate and it was very fortunate that he had sufficient stock of a matching slate type, both in thickness and width, Catherine said.

Fiachra Leahy, Dairygold Mitchelstown, was of great assistance in the supply of materials, and specialist materials were sourced from The Traditional Lime Company Carlow, said Catherine.

Lime mortar was used for bedding the new timbers. It was also used for pointing cavities in the walls and the installation of barges at either end.

These barges are still under cover as the curing process can take up to one year, and it is important to protect the mortar from the risk of frost in the winter months, according to Catherine.

Walsh Sawmills, Kildorrery, was utilised to cut and supply bespoke cuts for lintels and roof trusses.

To finish off the project, guttering was fitted to the rear of the building to ensure rainwater was diverted away from the structure. Alucast Kanturk supplied specialist guttering fittings.

Cowhouse open day

An open day is planned in the coming months, where the conservation engineer and the tradesmen will lead a discussion on the project and the importance of schemes like the one used for this project.

The process involved in securing funding will also be discussed to assist any prospective applicants, and more information on the cowhouse is available by texting: 086 376 1816.

The 2022 GLAS traditional farm buildings grant scheme is currently open for applications until February 22, at 5:00p.m.